Wall Street selloff worsens on Mnuchin move, D.C. drama

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A steep sell-off in U.S. stocks worsened in a pre-holiday shortened session on Monday, as a move by the U.S. Treasury secretary to convene a crisis group and other political developments rattled investors and pushed the S&P 500 to the brink of a bear market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 653.1 points, or 2.91 percent, to 21,792.27, the S&P 500 lost 65.32 points, or 2.70 percent, to 2,351.3 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 140.08 points, or 2.21 percent, to 6,192.92.