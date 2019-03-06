Money News
March 6, 2019 / 2:09 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Wall Street opens flat amid lack of catalysts

1 Min Read

A street sign, Wall Street, is seen outside New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday in the absence of fresh developments on trade, with investors taking a step back after a strong run in equities since the start of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 12.13 points, or 0.05 percent, at the open to 25,818.76. The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.62 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,790.27. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.98 points, or 0.01 percent, to 7,575.38 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

