Wall Street opens flat amid lack of catalysts

A street sign, Wall Street, is seen outside New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday in the absence of fresh developments on trade, with investors taking a step back after a strong run in equities since the start of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 12.13 points, or 0.05 percent, at the open to 25,818.76. The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.62 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,790.27. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.98 points, or 0.01 percent, to 7,575.38 at the opening bell.