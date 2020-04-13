Wall Street dips as focus shifts to earnings

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell at the open on Monday after a strong rally last week, with investors bracing for an expected slide in quarterly earnings and signs of the long-term damage of the coronavirus outbreak on Corporate America.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 20.44 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 23,698.93. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.36 points, or 0.26%, at 2,782.46, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 25.89 points, or 0.32%, to 8,127.69 at the opening bell.