October 2, 2018 / 1:17 PM / in a minute

Wall Street opens slightly lower on Italian concerns

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped at the open on Tuesday, with bank stocks the biggest drags, pressured by turmoil in European markets following an Italian lawmaker’s anti-euro comments and as relief from a reworked NAFTA deal faded.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.30 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 26,648.91.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.79 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,923.80. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.83 points, or 0.16 percent, to 8,024.48 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
