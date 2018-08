(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened largely flat on Friday after data showed job growth slowed in July and China proposed new tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.21 points, or 0.14 percent, at the open to 25,360.37. The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.40 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,829.62. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.55 points, or 0.21 percent, to 7,819.23 at the opening bell.