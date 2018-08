(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday as markets speculated on the future path of interest rate hikes and new tariffs took effect in the U.S.-China trade war.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18.74 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 25,714.86.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.53 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,860.29. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.63 points, or 0.03 percent, to 7,886.47 at the opening bell.