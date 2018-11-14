Money News
Wall Street opens higher after in-line CPI data, oil rebound

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly after the opening bell in New York, NY, U.S. December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, after consumer prices in October rose as expected, keeping the Federal Reserve on track for gradual interest rate hikes, while a rebound in oil prices lifted energy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 101.59 points, or 0.40 percent, at the open to 25,388.08. The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.72 points, or 0.58 percent, at 2,737.90. The Nasdaq Composite gained 64.52 points, or 0.90 percent, to 7,265.39 at the opening bell.

