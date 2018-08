NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slid on Friday as a deepening economic crisis in Turkey dragged on bank shares and triggered concerns that it could spread to other global economies.

People walk by a Wall Street sign close to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 196.02 points, or 0.77 percent, to 25,313.21, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 20.31 points, or 0.71 percent, to 2,833.27 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 52.67 points, or 0.67 percent, to 7,839.11.