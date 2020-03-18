Wall Street slumps at open as stimulus high fades

The day's numbers are reflected above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly before the closing bell in New York, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes slumped at the open on Wednesday as growing signs of coronavirus damage to corporate America overshadowed optimism about sweeping official moves to protect the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,048.69 points, or 4.94%, at the open to 20,188.69, while the S&P 500 opened lower by 92.69 points, or 3.66%, at 2,436.50. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 432.47 points, or 5.90%, to 6,902.32 at the opening bell.