Wall Street slumps at open as trade worries return

Street signs for Broad St. and Wall St. are seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Monday after President Donald Trump, in a surprise move, threatened to hike tariffs on Chinese goods, reigniting fears of a global slowdown and upending a period of relative calm in markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 344.33 points, or 1.30%, at the open to 26,160.62. The S&P 500 opened lower by 36.75 points, or 1.25%, at 2,908.89. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 182.15 points, or 2.23%, to 7,981.85 at the opening bell.