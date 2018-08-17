Wall Street surges on news of trade progress

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial average extended earlier gains and the Nasdaq turned positive on Friday on reports of potential progress in easing trade tensions between the United States and its trading partners.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

“Any conversations we have with China to come up with a deal and any conversations we have with Mexico would be seen as a win for the U.S.,” said Jeffrey Frankel, president at Stuart Frankel & Co, in New York.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 148.81 points, or 0.58 percent, to 25,707.54, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 11.7 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,852.39 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 13.00 points, or 0.17 percent, to 7,819.52.