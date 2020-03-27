Wall Street tumbles after stellar rally as virus fears grow

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell sharply at the open on Friday, following the S&P 500 and the Dow’s best three-day run in nearly a century, as fears about the economic damage from the rapidly spreading coronavirus returned to the forefront.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 653.70 points, or 2.90%, at the open to 21,898.47.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 74.20 points, or 2.82%, at 2,555.87. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 243.29 points, or 3.12%, to 7,554.25 at the opening bell.