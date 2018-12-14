Wall Street tumbles on global economic worries; J&J drags S&P, Dow

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 10, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s three major indexes slumped on Friday as weak data from China and Europe stoked fears of a global economic slowdown, while Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) was a major drag on the S&P 500 and Dow after Reuters reported the company had known knew for decades that asbestos lurked in its Baby Powder.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 496.87 points, or 2.02 percent, to 24,100.51, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 50.59 points, or 1.91 percent, to 2,599.95 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 159.67 points, or 2.26 percent, to 6,910.67.