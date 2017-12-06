FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Corporate AMT likely will not be in final U.S. tax bill -Hatch
December 6, 2017 / 7:15 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Corporate AMT likely will not be in final U.S. tax bill -Hatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee said on Wednesday a final tax bill Republicans hope to get to President Donald Trump by Christmas likely will not retain a corporate alternative minimum tax.

“Right now it doesn’t look like it but you never know,” Republican Senator Orrin Hatch told reporters when asked if the corporate AMT would survive in the final bill.

Republicans in the House of Representatives want to get rid of the AMT, which is designed to limit the ability of corporations to reduce their payments through tax breaks and credits. (Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Tim Ahmann)

