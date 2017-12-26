FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's WorleyParsons, Navitas face charges for U.S. tax overhaul
Sections
Featured
Exodus of Rohingya refugees
Myanmar Violence
Exodus of Rohingya refugees
Cook, Broad buoy England
The Ashes
Cook, Broad buoy England
What to watch in 2018
Commentary
What to watch in 2018
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 26, 2017 / 10:00 PM / in 12 hours

Australia's WorleyParsons, Navitas face charges for U.S. tax overhaul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Australian engineering firm WorleyParsons Ltd and education provider Navitas Ltd said on Wednesday they would incur one-off charges following the recently passed tax legislation in the United States.

WorleyParsons said in a statement it expected a one-time charge to the group’s income tax expense of between A$45 million ($34.77 million) and A$60 million and the charge would not be included in the group’s underlying earnings.

Meanwhile, Navitas said it was cutting the carrying value of its tax assets in the United States, resulting in an income tax charge of A$7.5 million which would appear in its 2018 interim financial statements.

$1 = 1.2943 Australian dollars Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.