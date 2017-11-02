U.S. House tax panel chairman says flexible on mortgage deduction

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The chairman of the House of Representatives tax-writing committee said on Thursday he would be willing to consider raising a $10,000 cap on deducting mortgage interest but he cautioned that it would have to be paid for by making other changes to the just-unveiled Republican tax plan.

“We are open to finding solutions again because we want to help people save money no matter where they live,” Republican Representative Kevin Brady, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, said on Fox News.

”One caution: We are right at the budget number we’ve been given so any spending in one area will have to be offset somewhere else.”