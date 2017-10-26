FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US House tax chief says SALT deduction meeting ends without compromise
October 26, 2017 / 4:43 PM / in a day

US House tax chief says SALT deduction meeting ends without compromise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A key meeting between Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives ended on Thursday without a compromise on a proposal to eliminate a popular deduction for state and local taxes, the top House tax writer told reporters.

“I‘m going to stay at the table and so is the leadership ... to try to find a solution,” U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady said after a dozen Republicans from states that oppose the deduction’s elimination voted against a key budget measure to advance tax reform.

“They made it clear. They need this problem solved before they vote ‘yes’ on tax reform,” he added. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

