Republican Cochran back in U.S. Senate, says ready for tax debate

WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Thad Cochran said he had returned to Washington on Tuesday and was looking forward to “continuing work on the 2018 appropriations bills and to taking part in the debate on the budget and tax cuts.”

Cochran’s absence for a medical procedure threatened to complicate passage of a budget blueprint needed to push through the Republicans’ plan for tax reform.

Cochran's office said in a statement that the Mississippi senator "continues to be treated for urological issues and remains under medical supervision, which could affect his work schedule."