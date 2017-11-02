Trump supports Republican tax overhaul bill -advisor

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump supports the tax overhaul bill unveiled on Thursday by Republicans in the House of Representatives, a top White House advisor said.

“The bill that the House has delivered today ... is a bill that the president can support,” National Economic Council director Gary Cohn told a gathering of the Economic Club of Washington, adding that he was confident the House would approve a tax overhaul.

“If it delivers middle class tax relief and a 20 percent corporate tax rate and it shows up on his desk I can guarantee he’s going to sign it.” (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrew Hay)