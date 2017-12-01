Republican Senator Collins to vote for Senate tax bill -statement

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Republican Senator Susan Collins will vote for a Senate tax bill, her office said on Friday.

Collins, who had been considered a possible “no” vote on the sweeping tax overhaul, said she would support the legislation “after securing significant changes,” her office said in a statement.

Once the Senate passes the law, it must work with the House of Representatives, which already has approved its own tax bill, to craft a single measure that can pass both chambers and be sent to the White House for President Donald Trump’s signature.