Factbox - U.S. tax overhaul: Winners and losers

(Reuters) - The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives in late December passed the biggest overhaul of the U.S. tax code in 30 years, a sweeping $1.5 trillion bill that President Donald Trump signed into law.

The tax plan is designed to kick-start economic growth in part by offering new incentives for capital investment, which would allow businesses to lower their tax bills by writing off the cost of new machinery, among others, more quickly.

The overhaul includes cuts to corporate tax rates and a cap on business deductions for debt interest payments.

The following are among companies that have talked about the impact of tax code revamp:

COMPANIES PROMISING HIGHER PAY FOR WORKERS:

Company Name Comments

Southwest Airlines Co Authorized a $1,000 cash bonus to all employees

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc To pay special bonus of $1,000 to almost 9,000

full-time and part-time employees

Kansas City Southern Said it would pay some employees in U.S. and

Mexico one-time bonus of $1,000 by 2017-end

Wells Fargo & Co To raise minimum hourly pay rate to $15 for

employees, from current minimum hourly rate of

$13.50

Fifth Third Bancorp To raise hourly wage for nearly 3,000 employees

to $15, give one-time bonus of $1,000 to more

than 13,500 employees

Comcast Corp To give $1,000 bonuses to more than 100,000

employees

AT&T Inc To pay special $1,000 bonus to more than 200,000

of its U.S. employees

American Airlines Group Inc To give $1,000 bonus to each team member at its

mainline and wholly owned regional carriers

Wal-Mart Stores Inc To raise entry-level wages for U.S. hourly

employees to $11

Walt Disney Co To pay more than 125,000 eligible employees

one-time $1,000 cash bonus

Home Depot Inc To provide a one-time cash bonus for U.S. hourly

associates of up to $1,000 in Q4

PepsiCo Inc Will give bonus of up to $1,000 to full-time

front-line U.S.-based associates

Lowe’s Cos Inc To pay a one-time bonus of $1,000 for over

260,000 hourly U.S employees

Pfizer Inc Earmarked $100 mln for special one-time bonus to

be paid to all non-executive employees

Anthem Inc To make $1,000 contribution to 401,000 accounts

of more than 58,000 of its associates, recent

retirees

CVS Health Corp Will increase starting wage rate for hourly

employees to $11 an hour, effective April 2018

Humana Inc To increase minimum hourly rate in e Continental

U.S. for full- and part-time employees to $15

AbbVie Plans to accelerate pension funding by $750 mln

and enhance non-executive employee compensation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc To make $34 mln investment for a one-time bonus

of $500 for its non-executive employees

HIGHER INVESTMENTS:

Company Name Comments

AT&T Inc Plans to invest additional $1 bln in U.S.

in 2018

Comcast Corp To invest $50 bln over next 5 years to

improve infrastructure

Boeing Co To invest $300 mln in employee facilities

Southwest Airlines Co Donated $5 mln to charitable cause,

increasing its fleet investment

Apple Inc To invest more than $30 bln in U.S. over

next 5 yrs, create 20,000 jobs through

hiring at existing campuses and through a

new campus

Walt Disney Co To invest $50 million in new, ongoing

education programs designed to cover

tuition costs for hourly employees

ONE-TIME IMPACT ON PROFITS, HURT BY TAX-RELATED WRITE DOWNS:

Company Name Comments

Goldman Sachs Group Inc Would take a $5 bln earnings hit in Q4

Barclays Plc Expects to take writedown of about 1 bln pounds on

its 2017 post-tax profit

BP Plc To take one-off, non-cash $1.5 bln charge in its Q4

2017 earnings

Credit Suisse Group AG Expects to take writedown of 2.3 bln Swiss francs

during its Q4

Qiagen NV Would take one-time post-tax charge on net income

of about $110 mln-120 mln in Q4

Royal Dutch Shell Plc To incur charge to earnings of $2 bln-$2.5 bln,

based on Q3 statements

UBS Group AG Expects 2.8 bln Swiss francs writedown in Q4

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd Expects anticipated write-downs to reduce net

income by about $40 mln when tax bill is in force

Accenture Plc Expects to record a non-cash expense of up to $500

mln in fiscal 2018

Bank of America Corp Estimates net income for quarter ended Dec. 31 to

include reduction of about $3 bln as a result of

the new tax code

Citigroup inc Expects a one-time hit to GAAP capital of $20 bln

with $16 bln-17 bln related to write-down and $3

bln-$4 bln related to repatriation

American Express Co Expects to report a fourth-quarter loss due to a

$2.4 bln hit from the tax legislation. Also sees

full-year 2017 earnings to be below its $5.80-$5.90

per share forecast

D.R. Horton Says the tax act will result in a charge of about

$115 mln in Q1 of fiscal 2018. Company also

revising previously issued forecast by lowering

estimate for fiscal 2018 effective tax rate to

about 26 pct​

Toronto-Dominion Bank Estimates one-time impact of Tax Act to reduce

profit for Q1 by about $400 mln

Aptiv Plc Expects one-time reduction to net income of about

$50-$100 mln in Q4 2017‍​

Keller Group Plc Expects 2017 earnings will benefit from a one-off

non-cash credit of around $10 mln

Morgan Stanley Q4 earnings to take a $1.25 bln hit

Home Depot Inc $150 mln charge, coupled with the one-time bonus

payment, to negatively impact fiscal 2017 diluted

EPS guidance by about $0.19

BOOST TO PROFIT:

Company name Comments

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Expects tax benefits to lift its 2017 net profit by

950 mln-1.55 bln euros

Daimler AG Expects an income tax benefit of about 1.7 bln euros

in its 2017 results

Iberdrola SA Expects to produce income of 1.2 bln euros in 2017‍​

Mallinckrodt Plc Expects the reform to result in a deferred

taxbenefit of $450 mln to $500 mln

NuVasive Inc Sees savings from overhaul to boost adjusted

earnings by more than 10 pct in start of 2018

FedEx Corp Expects earnings to rise by $4.40-$5.50 per share

for FY18

Home Depot Inc Says “might” have an immediate benefit of $1.6 bln

CVS Health Corp Expects tax overhaul to boost its cash flow by $1.2

bln

Macy’s Inc Expects adjusted earnings per share to rise to

between $3.59 and $3.69 in 2017

Celgene Corp Estimates earnings for the quarter and year ended

Dec. 31, 2017 to include estimated impact of about

$800 mln-$1.30 bln

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Expects to obtain cash tax benefit in excess of $200

mln for fiscal year 2018

British American Tobacco Expects 6 pct earnings per share boost in 2018

Target Corp Raises Q4 adj profit forecast, reflecting 6 to 8

cents benefit from lower structural tax rate in Jan

Home Depot Inc Currently estimates the net impact of tax reform on

its 2018 tax provision and cash taxes paid will be

beneficial

Procter & Gamble U.S. tax overall benefit of $135 mln in December

quarter to double in 2019 and to continue doubling

on and so forth - CFO on media call