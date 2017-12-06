FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Congress tax negotiators may have final bill before Dec. 22
December 6, 2017 / 5:10 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

U.S. Congress tax negotiators may have final bill before Dec. 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress may be able to wrap up tax negotiations before Dec. 22 and send a final bill to President Donald Trump, Republican Senator John Cornyn said on Wednesday.

The Senate will vote on Wednesday whether go to conference with the House of Representatives on tax legislation. The House voted on Monday. Cornyn, the No. 2 Senate Republican, said he thought tax negotiators should be able to meet a Trump administration request to iron out the differences between the two bills before Dec. 22.

“They won’t be rewriting the bills, they’ll just be trying to reconcile those differences and I hope that can be done quickly because we need to get this to the president,” Cornyn told reporters. (Reporting By Amanda Becker Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

