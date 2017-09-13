FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2017

U.S. Republican Senator Cruz pushes 15-20 pct corporate tax rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Republican Ted Cruz, a key conservative in the U.S. Senate, on Wednesday said tax reform should slash the corporate income tax rate to 15-20 percent from the current 35 percent rate, substantially below the 20-25 percent range being targeted by the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress.

In a speech at a tax forum, Cruz also opened the door to expanding the deficit to pay for tax cuts and said Congress should pass a 2018 budget resolution with a 20-30 year window, arguing that doing so would better ensure that tax reform leads to long-lasting economic growth. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Susan Heavey)

