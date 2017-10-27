FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2017 / 3:55 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Key U.S. House lawmaker sees progress allaying tax deduction concerns -Fox

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The head of the tax-writing panel in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Friday progress was being made in efforts to allay concerns among some Republicans about the potential elimination of a federal deduction for state and local incomes taxes as part of a tax-reform push.

“We’re working with these lawmakers. We are making progress, but we aren’t there yet,” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady told Fox News Channel. “I‘m hopeful at the end of the day we can find a good solution for them.” (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
