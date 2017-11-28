Top Democrats in Congress say won't meet with Trump as planned

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The top two Democrats in the U.S. Congress said they would not meet with President Donald Trump on Tuesday as planned after he said he does not think he can reach a deal with them on legislation to fund the government.

“Given that the president doesn’t see a deal between Democrats and the White House, we believe the best path forward is to continue negotiating with our Republican counterparts in Congress instead,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu)