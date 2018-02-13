FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
Markets News
February 13, 2018 / 1:57 PM / a day ago

German BDI group sees "dangerous spiral" from U.S. 'reciprocal tax'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s BDI industry association expressed concern about a suggestion by U.S. President Donald Trump that he would push for a ‘reciprocal tax’ against some countries that levy tariffs on American products, saying it could trigger a dangerous spiral.

“If the USA raises customs barriers, it could lead to a dangerous spiral. Instead of thinking about penalties and new trade barriers, we should further extend transatlantic trade and investment relations,” said BDI President Dieter Kempf in a statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.

He added that the U.S. was Germany’s most important export market and fourth biggest partner for imports. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.