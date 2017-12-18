FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. House to vote on tax bill Tuesday afternoon - aides
Sections
Featured
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
ASHES
England face postmortem after Ashes capitulation
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
U.S.
Congress poised to approve biggest tax overhaul in 30 years
How a secretive police squad racked up kills in Duterte's drug war
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
How a secretive police squad racked up kills in Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 18, 2017 / 5:26 PM / in a day

U.S. House to vote on tax bill Tuesday afternoon - aides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on sweeping tax legislation early Tuesday afternoon, aides said, bringing President Donald Trump’s goal of overhauling the U.S. tax system one step closer to fruition.

The vote, on a final bill agreed by House and Senate Republicans last week, could come around 1:30 p.m. EST (1830 GMT), the aides said.

Both the House and Senate must approve the measure before Trump can sign it into law. The Senate is expected to vote on the bill as early as Tuesday but must complete 10 hours of debate before acting. It was not clear when debate would begin.

Reporting by David MorganEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.