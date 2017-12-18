U.S. House to vote on tax bill Tuesday afternoon - aides

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on sweeping tax legislation early Tuesday afternoon, aides said, bringing President Donald Trump’s goal of overhauling the U.S. tax system one step closer to fruition.

The vote, on a final bill agreed by House and Senate Republicans last week, could come around 1:30 p.m. EST (1830 GMT), the aides said.

Both the House and Senate must approve the measure before Trump can sign it into law. The Senate is expected to vote on the bill as early as Tuesday but must complete 10 hours of debate before acting. It was not clear when debate would begin.