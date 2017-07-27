FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 days ago
U.S. Republican leaders announce end of border tax proposal
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
World
Survivors speak out 72 years after first atomic bomb attacks
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
Entertainment
'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 27, 2017 / 6:18 PM / 13 days ago

U.S. Republican leaders announce end of border tax proposal

Ginger Gibson

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican leaders announced an end to the House of Representatives Republican proposal to institute a border tax on items imported into the United States as part of a tax overhaul deal struck between congressional and administration negotiators.

It is a victory for large retailers and other importers who lobbied aggressively against the proposal, including a coalition that included automakers like Toyota and stores like Target, Autozone and Best Buy. (Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.