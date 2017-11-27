FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican Sen. Johnson may vote against tax bill in committee
November 27, 2017 / 10:30 PM / a day ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Ron Johnson said on Monday he would vote against a Republican tax bill in the Budget Committee on Tuesday unless his concerns about the legislation are resolved, according to his office.

”If we develop a fix prior to committee, I’ll probably support it but if we don’t, I’ll vote against it,” Johnson’s office said he told reporters in his home state of Wisconsin. Johnson has said the bill unfairly benefits corporations more than other types of businesses. (Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

