Republican Senator Lee undecided on tax bill, seeks child credit changes -aide

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Mike Lee has not decided whether to support a Republican tax bill and wants changes to the child tax credit, an aide to the lawmaker said on Thursday.

Both Lee and Republican Senator Marco Rubio want more of the proposed child tax credit to be refundable, Conn Carroll, Lee’s communications director said, adding Lee is “undecided on the tax bill as currently written.”

The sweeping tax bill needs a simple majority to pass in the Senate, in which Republicans hold 52 of the 100 seats and no Democrats are expected to support it. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chris Reese)