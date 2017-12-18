U.S. Republican Senator Lee says he will vote for tax bill

WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah said on Monday that he will support legislation to overhaul the U.S. tax system, leaving only two Republicans undecided as the bill approaches a final Senate vote this week.

“Just finished reading the final Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. It will cut taxes for working Utah families. I will proudly vote for it,” Lee said in a message released on Twitter.

Republicans, who control the 100-seat Senate by only a 52-48 margin, can lose support from no more than two party lawmakers if the bill is to pass. Republican Senators Susan Collins and Jeff Flake have yet not said whether they will support the legislation. Senator John McCain, who has brain cancer, will not be present for the vote. (Reporting by Amanda Becker and David Morgan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)