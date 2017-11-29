No. 2 Republican in U.S. House sees conference on tax bill soon

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The No. 2 Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Wednesday the Senate would likely vote on its tax bill this week and that lawmakers from both chambers would get together “as quickly as possible” to resolve differences between their two bills.

“I know the Senate is continuing to work hard to pass tax reform,” House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters. “We want to make sure we move to go to conference as quickly as possible.” (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)