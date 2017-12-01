Republicans have the votes to pass tax bill in U.S. Senate -McConnell

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday Republicans had enough votes to pass a tax overhaul bill in the Senate.

“We have the votes,” McConnell said.

Republican Senator Jeff Flake, who had been holding out support for the legislation, said he now supported the bill.

Republican Senator Susan Collins, another holdout, said a deal had been reached to include her unspecified property tax deduction amendment in the Republican tax bill. (Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Mohammad Zargham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)