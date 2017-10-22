Senate's McConnell says tax bill should be revenue neutral

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said on Sunday he has not abandoned his longtime goal of making sure any tax cuts are revenue neutral, saying the growth estimates in the Republican tax reform plan will offset the cuts.

The Trump administration’s tax plan promises up to $6 trillion in tax cuts but will increase the federal deficit by $1.5 trillion over the next decade. Asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” if it abandons the revenue-neutral goal, McConnell said: “No, actually we’re not because that’s a rather conservative estimate of how much growth you’ll get out of this pro-growth tax reform.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Dan Grebler)