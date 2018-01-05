FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Stanley to take $1.25 bln hit in Q4 from tax bill
January 5, 2018 / 12:11 PM / in 14 hours

Morgan Stanley to take $1.25 bln hit in Q4 from tax bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said on Friday it would take a $1.25 billion hit in its fourth-quarter earnings due to a cut in corporate tax rate as part of the U.S. tax code overhaul. The net blow of the bill to the bank will include about a $1.4 billion net discrete tax provision, mainly due to the remeasurement of certain net deferred tax assets using the lowered corporate tax rate, the company said in a filing.

It would be offset by $160 million in other positive effects, Morgan Stanley added.(bit.ly/2m0QVsB)

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

