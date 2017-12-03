White House open to small changes on corporate tax rate -budget chief Mulvaney

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The White House is willing to consider a small increase on the corporate tax rate if it is needed to finalize the bill in the U.S. Congress, White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney said on Sunday.

Mulvaney made his comments after President Donald Trump suggested on Saturday that the corporate tax rate could end up at 22 percent once the Senate and House of Representatives reconcile or “conference” their respective versions of the legislation, even though both bills currently stand at 20 percent.

“My understanding is that the Senate (bill) has a 20 percent rate now. The House has a 20 percent rate now. We’re happy with both of those numbers,” Mulvaney said in an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“If something small happens in conference that gets us across the finish line, we’ll look at it on a case-by-case basis. But I don’t think you’ll see any significant change in our position on the corporate taxes,” Mulvaney said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)