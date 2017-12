WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the Senate’s vote on sweeping tax legislation, his office confirmed on Tuesday.

“The @VP will preside over the historic vote,” Alyssa Farah, a spokeswoman for Pence, said on Twitter.

Republicans may need Pence’s vote in favor of the legislation to break a tie. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu)