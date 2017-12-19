U.S. Senate parliamentarian rules against tax bill provisions -Sanders

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate parliamentarian has ruled against three provision of the Republican tax bill, forcing the House of Representatives to hold a second vote on the legislation, Senator Bernie Sanders said on Tuesday.

Sanders, an independent on the Senate Budget Committee, said the ruling could mean that provisions related to educational savings accounts for home schooling and private university endowments could be struck from the measure unless 60 members of the Senate vote to uphold them. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Peter Cooney)