FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Treasury estimates quicker growth from tax plan to yield $1.8 trillion in revenue
Sections
Featured
The boldest market call for 2018? The consensus
Column
The boldest market call for 2018? The consensus
Hotly anticipated bitcoin futures ease off after 22 percent surge
Cryptocurrency
Hotly anticipated bitcoin futures ease off after 22 percent surge
Champions League last 16: Real Madrid face formidable PSG test
SPORTS
Champions League last 16: Real Madrid face formidable PSG test
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
December 11, 2017 / 4:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Treasury estimates quicker growth from tax plan to yield $1.8 trillion in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A tax overhaul bill passed by the U.S. Senate Finance Committee would lift economic growth enough to generate an additional $1.8 trillion in revenue over 10 years, more than enough to offset revenue lost from a cut in taxes, the Treasury Department estimated on Monday.

United States money printing plates are seen at the Museum of American Finance in New York October 15, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

In a summary analysis of a white paper, the Treasury Department said it based its estimate on a presumed 0.7 percentage point increase to the U.S. economy’s annual growth rate.

The Treasury Department’s estimate compares to an analysis from the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation that suggested quicker growth spurred by the tax-cut plan would yield an additional $408 billion in revenue.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.