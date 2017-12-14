White House says will work with Rubio on child tax credit

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday it would continue to work with Republican Senator Marco Rubio as he seeks a further expansion of a child tax credit in a tax overhaul bill, but that it was proud lawmakers were already considering doubling it.

“We’re really proud of the work that we’ve done already, up until this point with Senator Rubio, already doubling the child tax credit,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters. “We’re going to continue working with the senator, but we think we’ve made great strides.” (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Tim Ahmann)