U.S. House Speaker Ryan seeks tax bill vote by late November

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday said he wants the House of Representatives to pass a Republican tax cut bill by the Nov. 23 Thanksgiving holiday, echoing President Donald Trump’s call to speed up the party’s efforts to get the measure approved before year’s end.

Referring to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, Ryan told reporters at a news conference, “Our goal is to get it out of the House by then. The Senate’s going to be a little slower on their track.”