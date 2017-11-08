Senate will not release tax bill on Thursday -Axios

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will not release its version of a tax reform bill on Thursday, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing a senior Republican aide.

The aide said the release was not a delay because the Senate legislation had always been expected to be issued after the House Ways and Means Committee completed work on its own tax bill, according to Axios. The House released its version last week and the committee continues to debate it. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)