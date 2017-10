WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican whip John Cornyn said on Wednesday that Republicans appear to have enough votes to pass a budget measure that is vital to President Donald Trump’s aim of enacting tax reform legislation before January.

“I believe we do,” Cornyn told Reuters when asked if Republicans had mustered enough support to move the fiscal year 2018 budget resolution in a floor vote expected on Thursday. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by James Dalgleish)