U.S. Senate to vote on final tax bill Tuesday evening -McConnell
December 19, 2017 / 3:18 PM / a day ago

U.S. Senate to vote on final tax bill Tuesday evening -McConnell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will vote on final tax legislation on Tuesday evening, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said, potentially allowing President Donald Trump to sign the bill into law as early as Wednesday.

“Congress is standing at the doorstep of a historic opportunity,” McConnell said on the floor of the Senate as he announced the vote’s timing.

The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on the same legislation at 1:30 p.m. EST . If both chambers of Congress pass the bill, Trump will be able to meet his goal of signing it into law before Christmas. (Reporting by David Morgan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

