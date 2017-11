WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate plans to vote on its tax overhaul package this week, the No. 2 Republican in the chamber said on Monday.

“The current plan this week is to vote on the Senate tax bill that was voted out of the Finance Committee last Thursday night,” Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn told reporters.

The bill is a major priority for both Republican lawmakers and President Donald Trump. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)