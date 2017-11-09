U.S. small business lobby throws support behind House Republican tax bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Federation of Independent Business, a powerful lobbying group for U.S. small businesses, on Thursday threw its support behind a Republican tax reform bill in the U.S. House of Representatives after a key lawmaker proposed changes.

“We are very grateful to Chairman Brady for listening to our concerns and working with NFIB to ensure that tax reform benefits the greatest possible number of American small business owners,” NFIB President Juanita Duggan said in a statement, referring to Representative Kevin Brady, who heads the House tax-writing panel.

Earlier, Brady released an amendment to his own tax bill that would reduce the tax rate on the business income of small business owners.