FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. House Republican unveils tax bill to aid hurricane victims
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 22, 2017 / 8:11 PM / in 25 days

U.S. House Republican unveils tax bill to aid hurricane victims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The top Republican tax law writer in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled new tax legislation on Friday that he said would help people cope with hurricane devastation in Texas, Florida, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and other areas.

“My bill specifically helps hurricane victims keep more of their paycheck, deduct more of the cost of their...property damage and have more affordable and immediate access to money they have saved for their retirement,” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady said in a statement accompanying the measure.

“The legislation will also encourage even more Americans to donate generously to help those in need,” he added. (Reporting by David Morgan; editing by Diane Craft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.