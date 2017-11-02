FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Republican tax bill urges corporate tax cut, other changes
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 2, 2017 / 2:05 PM / a day ago

U.S. Republican tax bill urges corporate tax cut, other changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Congressional Republicans on Thursday called for a range of changes to the U.S. tax code, including slashing the corporate tax rate and reducing the number of tax brackets for individuals, according to a summary document obtained by Reuters.

Largely in line with expectations for the tax-cut plan they have been developing for weeks, the House of Representatives tax committee proposed doubling the standard deduction for individuals and families, capping the deduction for state and local property taxes at $10,000 and maintaining the current tax treatment of 401(k) and IRA retirement pension plans.

The summary provided details for draft legislation that was expected to undergo further changes, with weeks and possibly months to go before any decisive action by Congress. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.