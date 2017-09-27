FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says foreign country planning to build five U.S. auto industry factories
September 27, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 21 days ago

Trump says foreign country planning to build five U.S. auto industry factories

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said in a speech on tax reform on Wednesday that a foreign leader told him at the United Nations last week that his country was soon going to announce five new factories in the United States in the automobile industry.

“I just left the United Nations last week and I was told by one of the most powerful leaders of the world that they are going to be announcing in the not too distant future five major factories in the United States, between increasing and new, five,” Trump told the audience in Indianapolis, adding that it was in the automotive industry. He did not name the country.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

