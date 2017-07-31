FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump "100 percent" committed to take on tax reform in 2017-Cohn
July 31, 2017 / 4:45 PM / 5 days ago

Trump "100 percent" committed to take on tax reform in 2017-Cohn

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is committed to overhauling the U.S. tax code before the end of 2017, a top White House economic advisor said on Monday.

"The president is 100 percent committed to getting tax reform done this year," said Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council, at the start of a listening session with real estate industry groups on taxes.

"We just had a cabinet meeting ... the No. 1 topic at the cabinet meeting was talking about taxes and tax reform and what it would take to get tax reform done this year," Cohn said. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)

